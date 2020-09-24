Breast Cancer Screening

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

This segment with Christine M. Walsh, MD, is sponsored by Genesis Health System. It serves as a reminder of how important it is---despite worries related to the COVID-19 pandemic---that people still pursue having annual health exams and screenings. In particular, Dr. Walsh highlights that mammography needs high priority given that aggressive breast cancers need to be diagnosed as early as possible for the best outcomes. See below for Genesis Imaging Center locations.

Dr. Walsh earned her medical degree from the University of Iowa College of Medicine. She completed her radiology residency as well as a fellowship in breast imaging at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. Her past research concentrated on the diagnosis, pathology, and treatment of breast diseases. Her expertise includes mammography, MRI, ultrasound, and biopsy procedures. She serves on the medical staff of Genesis Medical Center and is a member of Genesis Imaging Centers. Dr. Walsh is also the lead radiologist for the Center of Breast Health. She joined Radiology Group, PC SC in 2014.

