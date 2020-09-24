CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on multiple charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police need your help in locating a wanted suspect. Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say they are looking for 41-year-old Brandon Satern.

He is currently wanted out of Rock Island County and Scott County.

Officials say Satern is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office on three counts of probation violation on original charges of forgery and identity theft. Satern is wanted out of Rock Island County for failing to appear on original charges of felony theft.

Satern is described as being 6′2 and 170 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

