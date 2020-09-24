CRIME STOPPERS: Police hoping to identify suspect after car is stolen in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Police are hoping to identify a suspect after a car was stolen in East Moline.

Police say on July 30, shortly after 12 p.m., the man pictured above stolen a vehicle that was left running in the Circle K parking lot in the 1800 block of 18th Avenue.

The suspect is described as being in his teens and was seen wearing a white and striped jersey with an undershirt, tan pants and black flip flops.

Police say the suspect had been hanging around the store the entire day.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

