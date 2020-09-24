CRIME STOPPERS: Wheels stolen off of truck in Davenport; police looking for suspect

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities are asking for help from the public in identifying the driver of the truck pictured above.

Police say on Tuesday, Sept. 8, two wheels were taken off of a 2019 white Chevy Colorado at Mills Chevrolet in Davenport.

Officials say the suspect pulled into the business around 7 p.m. that night and drove around the building. They then pulled in directly next to the Chevy Colorado according to police.

The driver stayed in their vehicle until 9 p.m. when police say they got out of the vehicle, jacked the Colorado into the air and then removed both front wheels.

Police say the driver then lowered the truck back down, loaded the tires into their own vehicle and drove off.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.