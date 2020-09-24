Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Wheels stolen off of truck in Davenport; police looking for suspect

Police say on Tuesday, Sept. 8, two wheels were taken off of a 2019 white Chevy Colorado at Mills Chevrolet in Davenport.
Police say on Tuesday, Sept. 8, two wheels were taken off of a 2019 white Chevy Colorado at Mills Chevrolet in Davenport.(KWQC, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities are asking for help from the public in identifying the driver of the truck pictured above.

Police say on Tuesday, Sept. 8, two wheels were taken off of a 2019 white Chevy Colorado at Mills Chevrolet in Davenport.

Officials say the suspect pulled into the business around 7 p.m. that night and drove around the building. They then pulled in directly next to the Chevy Colorado according to police.

The driver stayed in their vehicle until 9 p.m. when police say they got out of the vehicle, jacked the Colorado into the air and then removed both front wheels.

Police say the driver then lowered the truck back down, loaded the tires into their own vehicle and drove off.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip.  You do not have to give your name.  CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Visit Quad Cities launches fall edition of QC Restaurant Week

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Visit Quad Cities has announced they will be launching a new fall edition of QC Restaurant Week on October 11 - 24.

News

Illinois Dept. of Human Services worker charged with abuse to long-term facility resident

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
An Illinois Department of Human Services employee has been charged after an investigation by the Illinois State Police and Division of Internal Investigation.

News

Officials in Illinois announce extension for expired driver’s licenses

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Illinois Secretary of State, Jesse White, announced the state will extend the expiration dates for driver’s licenses and ID cards by an additional three months.

News

CRIME STOPPERS: Police hoping to identify suspect after car is stolen in East Moline

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police say on July 30, shortly after 12 p.m., the man pictured above stolen a vehicle that was left running in the Circle K parking lot in the 1800 block of 18th Avenue.

Latest News

News

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on multiple charges

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police need your help in locating a wanted suspect. Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say they are looking for 41-year-old Brandon Satern.

News

Illinois health officials stress importance of getting flu shot amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
Health officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health are stressing the importance of getting a flu shot during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

2020 Trick-or-Treat times in the Quad Cities area

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Below is a list of Trick-or-Treat times throughout the Quad Cities for Halloween night.

News

Man in custody, woman injured after domestic shooting in Park View

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The gas station is located at 26701 Scott Park Road.

News

Moline firefighters respond to Riverside Park brush fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
TV6 sent a crew to the scene where smoke was seen rising from the brush.

News

Best Buy to fill thousands of seasonal positions; will host job fairs

Updated: 2 hours ago