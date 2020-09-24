Advertisement

Enjoy the warmer weather. Next week it could be long gone!

80s, or close, through Saturday! Next week there might be some isolated frost.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) -Other than a few clouds, we will have a lot of sunshine again today. Look for highs near 80º this afternoon with light south winds. Windier conditions are on tap for Friday and Saturday, but they will be southerly and temps will reach the mid to low 80s. A cold front will pass through without much fanfare on Sunday. There may be a stray shower, but most places will be dry now and temps will reach the 70s. Time to buckle up next week as another strong front arrives Monday night. This will bring in strong NW winds for Tuesday and likely keep highs to the 50s and 60s much of next week with potential for frost by Thursday morning.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 79°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 57°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 82°.

