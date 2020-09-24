Enjoy the warmer weather. Next week it could be long gone!

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - A quick moving system to our north may bring a few sprinkles for folks along highway 20 this morning, but other than a few clouds south of there, we will have a lot of sunshine again today. Look for highs near 80º this afternoon with light south winds. Windier conditions are on tap for Friday and Saturday, but they will be southerly and temps will reach the mid to low 80s. A cold front will pass through without much fanfare on Sunday. There may be a stray shower, but most places will be dry now and temps will reach the 70s. Time to buckle up next week as another strong front arrives Monday night. This will bring in strong NW winds for Tuesday and likely keep highs to the 50s and 60s much of next week with potential for frost by Thursday morning.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 79°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 57°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 82°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.