Moline firefighters respond to Riverside Park brush fire

Firefighters responded to a brush fire Thursday morning at Riverside Park in Moline.
Firefighters responded to a brush fire Thursday morning at Riverside Park in Moline.(KWQC)
By Angela Rose
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Fire Department responded to a brush fire at approximately 7:00 a.m. Thursday at Riverside Park in Moline.

TV6 sent a crew to the scene where smoke was seen rising from a pile of dead trees and limbs on the east side of the pool area.

As of 7:40 a.m., firefighters were still working to put the fire out.

This is a developing story.

