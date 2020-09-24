Moline firefighters respond to Riverside Park brush fire
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Fire Department responded to a brush fire at approximately 7:00 a.m. Thursday at Riverside Park in Moline.
TV6 sent a crew to the scene where smoke was seen rising from a pile of dead trees and limbs on the east side of the pool area.
As of 7:40 a.m., firefighters were still working to put the fire out.
This is a developing story.
