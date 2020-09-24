Moline firefighters respond to Riverside Park brush fire

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Fire Department responded to a brush fire at approximately 7:00 a.m. Thursday at Riverside Park in Moline.

TV6 sent a crew to the scene where smoke was seen rising from a pile of dead trees and limbs on the east side of the pool area.

As of 7:40 a.m., firefighters were still working to put the fire out.

This is a developing story.

Firefighters responded to a brush fire Thursday morning at Riverside Park in Moline. (KWQC)

