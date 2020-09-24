Heirloom Decor Ideas

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWQC) -

Megan Ruffles, the Iowa woman behind The Chic(ish) Chick blog, joins PSL to talk using heirlooms you may have collected, inherited, or have in storage to cleverly decorate your home, no matter the season. And even if you think you don’t have heirlooms, you probably do!

Watch the segment as Ruffles points out how useful these heirlooms can be in creating a beautiful space that is comfortable and inviting. Plus----since you already have them, it’s oh-so-budget-friendly!

Below are some of her design ideas as shared on her Instagram and Facebook accounts.

