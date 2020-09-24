Illinois Dept. of Human Services worker charged with abuse to long-term facility resident

DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - An Illinois Department of Human Services employee has been charged after an investigation by the Illinois State Police and Division of Internal Investigation.

Illinois State Police officials announced on Thursday that 49-year-old Eric A. McGhee, of Dixon, Illinois. has been charged following the investigation. Multiple charges were approved by the Lee County State’s Attorney’s Office on September 16.

On June 20, the Illinois State Police and Division of Internal Investigation were notified by the Office of the Inspector General of an allegation of battery against McGhee. Officials say this happened at the Jack Mabley Developmental Center in Dixon, Illinois on June 9.

A thorough investigation was done by the Illinois State Police and Division of Internal Investigation began and on September 16, the following charges were approved for McGhee.

One count of aggravated battery

One count of abuse to a long-term health care facility resident

One count of official misconduct

All three are class three felonies.

McGhee was issued a $10,000 (10% applies) bond and will appear at the Lee County Courthouse on Oct. 14, 2020.

*If anyone has any information related to these crimes, please contact the ISP DII at 847/294-4466.*

