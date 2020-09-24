Illinois officials report 2,257 new coronavirus cases, 30 deaths Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,257 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Thursday, including 30 additional confirmed deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 281,371 cases, including 8,538 deaths.

New deaths in Illinois:

• Bond County: 1 female 90s

• Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

• Crawford County: 1 female 70s

• DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

• Edgar County: 1 female 80s

• Lake County: 1 male 70s

• Macon County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+

• Madison County: 1 male 50s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

• McLean County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 60s

• Rock Island County: 1 male 60s

• St. Clair County: 1 female 70s

• Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

• Williamson County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 17 – September 23 is 3.5%.

Within the past 24 hours, Illinois laboratories have reported 62,071 tests for a total of 5,293,678.

As of Wednesday night, 1,713 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 400 patients were in the ICU and 155 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

