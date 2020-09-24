Advertisement

Illinois officials report 2,257 new coronavirus cases, 30 deaths Thursday

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,257 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Thursday, including 30 additional confirmed deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 281,371 cases, including 8,538 deaths.

New deaths in Illinois:

• Bond County: 1 female 90s

• Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

• Crawford County: 1 female 70s

• DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

• Edgar County: 1 female 80s

• Lake County: 1 male 70s

• Macon County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+

• Madison County: 1 male 50s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

• McLean County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 60s

• Rock Island County: 1 male 60s

• St. Clair County: 1 female 70s

• Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

• Williamson County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 17 – September 23 is 3.5%.

Within the past 24 hours, Illinois laboratories have reported 62,071 tests for a total of 5,293,678.

As of Wednesday night, 1,713 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those,  IDPH says 400 patients were in the ICU and 155 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Iowa State University to allow 15,000 fans inside stadium at next home game

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The university says its next home game is scheduled for Oct. 3 against Oklahoma.

Back To School

Sherrard School District Superintendent says he tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Superintendent Alan Boucher says no students have tested positive for the virus so far this year.

News

Man in custody, woman injured after domestic shooting in Park View

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The gas station is located at 26701 Scott Park Road.

News

Iowa officials report 1,341 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
As of 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, officials reported a total of 83,347 positive COVID-19 cases.

Latest News

News

Best Buy to fill thousands of seasonal positions; will host job fairs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Each store across the country will be hosting job fairs on September 24 - 25 and on October 3 - 4 for seasonal positions. This will be from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

News

Moline firefighters respond to Riverside Park brush fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
TV6 sent a crew to the scene where smoke was seen rising from the brush.

News

Moline firefighters respond to Riverside Park brush fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Moline Fire Department responded to a brush fire Thursday morning at Riverside Park in Moline.

Back To School

St. Ambrose University announces late start to Spring 2021 semester

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The modified spring semester schedule will start on Monday, January 25.

KWQC

Turning windier next week and upcoming months

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Turning windier in the coming months

News

Skellington Manor in Rock Island prepares to reopen for Halloween season

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Spencer Maki
Skellington Manor in Rock Island, Ill. will reopen for the season on Friday with safety protocols in place.