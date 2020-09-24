Advertisement

Iowa officials report 1,341 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths Thursday

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public health is reporting 1,341 new COVID-19 cases and an additional six deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, officials reported a total of 83,347 positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa and 1,299 deaths since the pandemic began.

Officials reported 7,558 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests in Iowa to 758,501 since the pandemic began.

According to the coronavirus website, there are a total of 305 patients being hospitalized with the virus, with 56 admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 79 are in the ICU.

