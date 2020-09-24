Iowa State University to allow 15,000 fans inside stadium at next home game

AMES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa State University announced Thursday it will allow fans inside Jack Trice Stadium during its next Cyclone home game.

In a letter to fans, the university said the next home game is scheduled for October 3 against Oklahoma. A reduced number of fans will be allowed inside and they must wear a mask.

University officials say they have been closely monitoring the local COVID-19 positivity rate and have consulted with health officials, as well as an expert on infection control for major sports.

The university shared the following information in the letter to fans:

"COVID weekly positivity results from on campus testing have drastically declined from a high of 33% on Aug. 30 to 5% on Sept. 20. The campus 10-day rolling average as of Sept. 22 has declined to 4%. Additionally, the 14-day virus positivity results from Story County testing has declined from 22% on Sept. 1 to 8% on Sept. 23.

Our projected attendance has decreased from 25,000 to approximately 15,000 (less than 25% of the stadium’s 61,500-seat capacity) as many fans have opted out of their tickets.

Finally, other institutions have successfully hosted fans the last two weeks. The Kansas City Chiefs opened the NFL season in front of 17,000 fans and other Big 12 schools have also had fans in their stadiums. Our staff has been in contact with the Chiefs organization and other Big 12 schools who have had fans at games to learn more about game-day operations in their stadiums. Additionally, members of the University public health team have connected with State and Story County public health officials to solicit feedback on game-day mitigation strategies."

The university also shared the following measures:

Health Check - If you are sick or have symptoms related to COVID-19, please do not come to the game. Stay home and cheer on the Cyclones on television.

Parking – Fans should arrive early to avoid traffic congestion, park their vehicle, gather game gear and walk directly to the stadium for entrance. Do not gather in the parking lots to socialize.

No Tailgating – There will be no tailgating on university-owned property, including parking lots and grass areas adjacent to parking lots. Fans may not bring nor set up items normally associated with a tailgate such as lawn chairs, coolers, grills, tents, canopies, tables, etc.

Face Coverings – Wear your face covering upon exit from your vehicle. Face coverings will be required at ALL times for ALL individuals. Anyone, who refuses to properly wear a face covering (must cover both your mouth and nose), will be denied access and/or removed from the stadium.

Stadium Entry – Prepare to enter the stadium early. Gates will open 90 minutes prior to kickoff. Honor other fans' wishes for physical distancing and avoid crowding at entry.

Seating – All fans were reassigned new seating locations and it is critical to sit in those seats to maintain social distancing.

Fan Flow – We encourage fans to remain in their seats as much as possible to limit congestion on the concourses.

Departing the Stadium – Use your own judgment when departing the stadium. Take your time while leaving and respect others desire for physical distancing. There will be no tailgating or social gatherings in the parking lots after the game.

Click here to find the seating chart.

