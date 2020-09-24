Make Yourself At Home

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Paula’ returns again this week to visit Wallace’s Garden Center where we get a chance to see the vast array of indoor decorations and furniture that fills the inside of the store. Since so many of us are spending much more time at home and the weather is soon to get chilly, there is an understandable trend toward nesting our homes for comfort and beauty!

Wallace’s can help you find just about any type of design or mood you want to create. Lots of seasonal decor is available, too (check out Halloween stuff below). Paula’s video and interview highlights just some of the items available.

Wallace’s Garden Center / 2605 Devils Glen Rd / Bettendorf, Iowa / 563-332-4711

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.