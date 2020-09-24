Advertisement

Make Yourself At Home

at Wallace’s Garden Center
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 24, 2020
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Paula’ returns again this week to visit Wallace’s Garden Center where we get a chance to see the vast array of indoor decorations and furniture that fills the inside of the store. Since so many of us are spending much more time at home and the weather is soon to get chilly, there is an understandable trend toward nesting our homes for comfort and beauty!

Wallace’s can help you find just about any type of design or mood you want to create. Lots of seasonal decor is available, too (check out Halloween stuff below). Paula’s video and interview highlights just some of the items available.

Wallace’s Garden Center / 2605 Devils Glen Rd / Bettendorf, Iowa / 563-332-4711

Posted by Wallaces Garden Center on Saturday, August 22, 2020

