Advertisement

North Scott School District students returning to building on Monday

North Scott Community School District students will return to in-person learning on Monday.
North Scott Community School District students will return to in-person learning on Monday.(KWQC)
By Spencer Maki
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Students in the North Scott Community School District will return to classrooms on Monday.

The district moved to virtual learning last week after several students tested positive for COVID-19 and an estimated 200 students were quarantined due to possible exposure.

“I’m confident that what we’ve done within our school setting will allow us to continue on. What I can’t control and what we keep asking is community spread. In order for us to minimize what we’re dealing with, we have to also minimize it within the community,” North Scott Superintendent Joe Stutting said.

Because the state of Iowa requires at least 50 percent of instruction for K-12 schools be in-person and the district is fully in-person, they were able to move to virtual instruction this week. Stutting said a request to extend virtual learning into next week would like have been denied by the state because the positivity rate in Scott County doesn’t meet the 15 percent threshold.

Stutting said the move to online learning this week made sense for health and quality of education.

“For example, on Monday we had just over 25 percent of the high school population would not have been able to come to school. It isn’t just a health issue for us. It’s also a quality of education issue. A chance for us to take a look at our building,” he said.

According to the White House Coronavirus Task Force, the state of Iowa has the seventh highest rate in the country for new cases per 100,000 people. The same report, released on Sept. 20, found 68 percent of all Iowa counties have moderate or high levels of community transmission, with spread in rural and urban settings.

Superintendent Stutting is asking for the community’s help in slowing the spread so students can continue education at school.

“If you’re sick stay home. Don’t' go to work. Don’t send your kids to school, doesn’t matter what activities are going on. If we want to control the spread, when you get sick and have symptoms, you have to stay home. And get tested if you have symptoms,” he said.

60 students in the district will remain in quarantine on Monday, with that number expected to drop to 53 on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sherrard School District Superintendent says he tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago

Back To School

Western Illinois University to end Spring 2021 semester one week early

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The university says the Spring 2021 semester will begin Tuesday, January 19.

Back To School

Sherrard School District Superintendent says he tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Superintendent Alan Boucher says no students have tested positive for the virus so far this year.

Back To School

St. Ambrose University announces late start to Spring 2021 semester

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The modified spring semester schedule will start on Monday, January 25.

Latest News

News

Rock Island-Milan School District awarded $40,000 in digital equity funds

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:35 AM CDT

Back To School

Rock Island-Milan School District awarded $40,000 in digital equity funds

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:59 AM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
It will fund three years of internet service to the school district.

News

Davenport Library deploys O.W.L to make Wi-Fi more accessible

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT
|
By Michael Tilka
The O.W.L. is meant to allow students and families connect to Wi-Fi in public places

Iowa News

QC Woman creates new exercise classes for kids

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT
|
By Michael Tilka
The classes were made as kids' time in PE classes have changed this school year

News

Free meals available to all Davenport Community School District students

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT

News

Bettendorf School District offering training session to support parents with online learning

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT