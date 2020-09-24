North Scott School District students returning to building on Monday

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Students in the North Scott Community School District will return to classrooms on Monday.

The district moved to virtual learning last week after several students tested positive for COVID-19 and an estimated 200 students were quarantined due to possible exposure.

“I’m confident that what we’ve done within our school setting will allow us to continue on. What I can’t control and what we keep asking is community spread. In order for us to minimize what we’re dealing with, we have to also minimize it within the community,” North Scott Superintendent Joe Stutting said.

Because the state of Iowa requires at least 50 percent of instruction for K-12 schools be in-person and the district is fully in-person, they were able to move to virtual instruction this week. Stutting said a request to extend virtual learning into next week would like have been denied by the state because the positivity rate in Scott County doesn’t meet the 15 percent threshold.

Stutting said the move to online learning this week made sense for health and quality of education.

“For example, on Monday we had just over 25 percent of the high school population would not have been able to come to school. It isn’t just a health issue for us. It’s also a quality of education issue. A chance for us to take a look at our building,” he said.

According to the White House Coronavirus Task Force, the state of Iowa has the seventh highest rate in the country for new cases per 100,000 people. The same report, released on Sept. 20, found 68 percent of all Iowa counties have moderate or high levels of community transmission, with spread in rural and urban settings.

Superintendent Stutting is asking for the community’s help in slowing the spread so students can continue education at school.

“If you’re sick stay home. Don’t' go to work. Don’t send your kids to school, doesn’t matter what activities are going on. If we want to control the spread, when you get sick and have symptoms, you have to stay home. And get tested if you have symptoms,” he said.

60 students in the district will remain in quarantine on Monday, with that number expected to drop to 53 on Tuesday.

