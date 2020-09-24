Officials in Illinois announce extension for expired driver’s licenses

Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois Secretary of State, Jesse White, announced the state will extend the expiration dates for driver’s licenses and ID cards by an additional three months.

This goes from November 1, 2020 until February 1, 2021. The new February 1 extension also includes those who have October, November, December and January expiration dates.

As a result, expired licenses and ID cards will remain valid until February 1, 2021. Those with those cards will not need to rush into driver service facilities during the pandemic according to Illinois officials.

“Extending expiration dates until February 1 means people with an expired driver’s license and ID card do not need to visit a Driver Services facility immediately,” White said. “During this pandemic, we continue to think creatively to serve the public as efficiently as possible, while making public health and safety our top priority.”

License plates stickers remain extended until Nov. 1, 2020, as they can easily be renewed online.

White continues to urge the public to consider using online services when possible instead of visiting a facility due to heavy customer volume. Customers who can conduct business online may go to www.cyberdriveillinois.com to take advantage of online services.

For those customers who must visit a facility, face masks are required. In addition, customers are asked to be patient due to heavy volume and to be prepared to wait outside in various types of weather. This is due to social distancing, which limits the number of people inside a facility at one time.

For more information, visit www.cyberdriveillinois.com.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.