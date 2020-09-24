One suspect in custody after shooting in Park View

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - One suspect is in custody after a shooting in Park View Thursday morning, Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane confirmed.

Lane said the person was taken into custody by deputies at the Casey’s located at 26701 Scott Park Road.

Scott County Chief Deputy Shawn Roth told TV6 the victim is a woman and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Deputy Roth says the woman and the suspect know each other.

Deputies say they they pulled in to Casey’s as suspect drove in to Casey’s and locked himself in the bathroom.

