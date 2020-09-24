Pro Baking Advice: Pan Prep
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) -
(“Chef Steph”) Stephanie Godke, Mississippi River Distilling Co., comes back to PSL to inform viewers about the results you get from various methods of preparing baking pans prior to filling with batters. What works best---lining with oil, shortening and flour, butter? Watch the segment to learn what a pro recommends.
Mississippi River Distillery / 303 North Cody Road, Le Claire, IA / Phone: 563.484.4342 / info@mrdistilling.com / Facebook
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.