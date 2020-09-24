Pro Cooking Advice: The Right Pans

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) -

(“Chef Steph”) Stephanie Godke, Mississippi River Distilling Co., comes back to PSL to inform viewers about the type of pans (including quality) every home cook needs to properly outfit the kitchen. It is important to take inventory of the pots and pans you own to determine what needs to be replaced or what is missing from your cookware arsenal. Watch the segment to learn more from Godke.

Mississippi River Distillery / 303 North Cody Road, Le Claire, IA / Phone: 563.484.4342 / info@mrdistilling.com / Facebook

