Second Test Iowa site opening in Dubuque County Monday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE CO., Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced Thursday there will be a second COVID-19 test site opening in Dubuque County on Monday, September 28.

The new site will be located at the Grand River Medical Group Respiratory Clinic, at 1400 University Avenue in Dubuque.

Regular hours will be from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m Monday through Thursday and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m on Fridays. Testing will occur inside the clinic.

Health officials say Dubuque County will now be served by two Test Iowa clinic sites. Epic Health and Wellness Clinic, located at 1075 Cedar Cross Road, operates a  drive-thru test site Monday through Friday by appointment.

Iowans who wish to be tested at either site must first complete an online assessment at testiowa.com, and schedule an appointment.

Locations and hours of operation for all test sites can be found at testiowa.com or coronavirus.iowa.gov.

