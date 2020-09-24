Advertisement

Sherrard School District Superintendent says he tested positive for COVID-19

(MGN Image)
(MGN Image)(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERRARD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Superintendent of the Sherrard School District says he tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Superintendent Alan Boucher says no students have tested positive for the virus so far this year and none of the students have been exposed.

“We will follow the local health department guidelines to make sure cleaning and contact tracing are handled properly,” he said.

Boucher noted one staff member did test positive the day before school started.

He says the high school wants to remind everyone to make sure students come to school with their face coverings.

“Quite a few students have been forgetting to bring face coverings with them to school,” Boucher said.

Superintendent Message Tomorrow is the deadline for notifying schools that remote students will be returning for...

Posted by Sherrard School District on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

