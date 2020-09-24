Skellington Manor in Rock Island prepares to reopen for Halloween season

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Terror at Skellington Manor in Rock Island reopens for the Halloween season on Friday with precautions in place to protect employees and guests from COVID-19.

“It’s been a process since March to make sure we’re doing everything we can,” Mike Turczynski, Director of Haunt Operations at the haunted house, said.

Instead of lining up inside, guests will wait in line outside and purchase tickets at the door. Tickets can also be purchased in advance for a set time. Groups will enter spaced apart and everyone, including actors, will wear face masks.

“I’ve seen a bunch of the costumes already and it’s not going to look different. It’s not going to feel like it’s overbearing. They’re really doing a good job of incorporating it into their costume and making it part of their character,” Turczynski said.

Skellington Manor had to rethink operations because of the pandemic and how they wanted to still offer a fun event for thrill seekers.

“Obviously with it being a haunted attraction, part of it is about the intimacy, but we’re working with out actors really well to make sure we’re still keeping physical distance between the patrons and our actors to keep both our patrons and actors safe,” Turczynski said.

Skellington Manor runs Fridays and Saturdays from 7:00 p.m. to midnight and Sundays from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. until Halloween.

