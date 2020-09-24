Advertisement

St. Ambrose University announces late start to Spring 2021 semester

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - St. Ambrose University will begin its Spring 2021 semester one week later than originally scheduled.

The purpose is to create an extended winter break to help “flatten the curve” for local hospital systems as flu season and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic collide.

The modified spring semester schedule will start on Monday, January 25, and conclude as originally scheduled on Friday, May 14.

The schedule will eliminate spring break and the traditional Easter Monday day off.

The University says throughout the spring, it will continue to follow all safety recommendations outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and regional health officials.

According to the university, residence halls will open at the same capacity as they did this fall. Varsity sports seasons are expected to take place this winter and spring, based on recommendations from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

