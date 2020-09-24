Tree Damage You Can’t See

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Jeremy Bowling, Advantage Tree Service, Davenport, joins PSL over Zoom to address tree issues related the devastating weather and disasters our QCA region has experienced in 2020. From Derecho damage to drought conditions that prevailed for part of the summer, Advantage Tree Service operates with the top priority of saving and protecting trees.

The company’s ISA Certified Arborists are professionally trained to care for the trees that help provide beauty and value to your home or business. If a tree becomes a hazard and can’t be saved, they can safely, affordably, and sustainably remove it. Advantage Tree Service is committed to reducing waste by producing locally sourced mulch, firewood, and lumber from the trees we trim and remove.

Advantage Tree Service / 3100 Hickory Grove / Davenport, IA 52806 / (563) 207-3829 / on Facebook

Our amazing crews, sales and office teams are working at max capacity right now, helping as many people as we can in the... Posted by Advantage Tree Service - Quad Cities on Saturday, August 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.