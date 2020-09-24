Turning windier next week and upcoming months

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As we transition into the colder seasons the jetstream will be getting stronger. This will lead to bouts of colder air and windier days. The reason the jetstream gets stronger has to the with the difference of temperature at the equator versus the poles. There’s a larger difference in the winter than summer. This leads to strong systems for us and stronger systems means windier conditions.

We are coming out of the least windy months now and will head towards our windier time of year. In fact next week a front will arrive and it will be quite windy from Monday night through next Wednesday.

