Visit Quad Cities launches fall edition of QC Restaurant Week

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Visit Quad Cities has announced they will be launching a new fall edition of QC Restaurant Week on October 11 - 24.

The restaurant participation is free of charge and there are no special price points or Prix-fix menu requirements officials said in a release on Thursday.

Those wishing to register can do so by October 5. You can find more details and online registration on the QC Restaurant Week’s website.

“Quad Cities restaurants, in particular our locally owned and operated ones, are in need of support,” said Dave Herrell, President and CEO, Visit Quad Cities. “During the last several months, they have been incredibly creative, agile, and resilient and we need these small businesses to survive and thrive again. Local restaurants make communities unique and we are fortunate to have so many as part of our regional destination. We encourage all Quad Citizens and visitors to experience and support our QC restaurant scene.”

More from the release below:

For eight years, Visit Quad Cities has traditionally held Quad Cities Restaurant Week in February, this special Fall Flavors edition is poised to bring much-needed love and business to local restaurants and our neighbors who run them.

Visit Quad Cities encourages food lovers to explore www.qcrestaurantweek.com and to keep checking back as new restaurants will be added. In addition to supporting local restaurants, Quad Citizens have a chance to win a smorgasbord of local restaurant gift cards. Individuals who purchase a meal from one of the QC Restaurant Week restaurants between October 11-24 can fill out the entry form on the website with a picture of their receipt, photo of themselves at the restaurant, or posing with their carryout meal for a chance to win.

