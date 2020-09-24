Western Illinois University to end Spring 2021 semester one week early

MACOMB, Ill. (KWQC) - Western Illinois University says it will end the Spring 2021 semester one week earlier than planned due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The university says the Spring 2021 semester will begin Tuesday, January 19. Classes will continue without break through Friday, April 30, with finals week scheduled for Monday-Friday, May 3-7.

According to the university, commencement weekend will remain May 14-16.

The university shared the following information in a news release:

“Much like the Fall 2020 semester, Western will have classes available on campus during the spring semester, as well as classes available in hybrid or online format. Health and safety protocols and procedures are expected to remain in place, including social gathering restrictions, mandatory face coverings on campus (inside and outside), social distancing, enhanced cleaning, barrier shields and more. University protocols apply to both Macomb and Quad Cities campuses.”

