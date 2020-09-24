Whiteside County health clinic to expand coronavirus testing to five days per week

WHITESIDE CO., Iowa (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Community Health Clinic says it is adding additional hours and expanding testing to 5 days a week starting Monday, September 28.

Health officials say this is in response to the Region 1 positivity rate increasing.

Testing appointments at the Whiteside County Community Health Clinic will be available weekdays, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Health officials say testing is available to anyone regardless of symptoms or exposure, at no cost to the individual, and by appointment only. Those interested in testing should call 815-626-2230 Ext. 1243 to schedule a phone consultation and appointment for testing.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.