Advertisement

Whiteside County health clinic to expand coronavirus testing to five days per week

(Pexels)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESIDE CO., Iowa (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Community Health Clinic says it is adding additional hours and expanding testing to 5 days a week starting Monday, September 28.

Health officials say this is in response to the Region 1 positivity rate increasing.

Testing appointments at the Whiteside County Community Health Clinic will be available weekdays, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Health officials say testing is available to anyone regardless of symptoms or exposure, at no cost to the individual, and by appointment only. Those interested in testing should call 815-626-2230 Ext. 1243 to schedule a phone consultation and appointment for testing.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Illinois officials report 2,257 new coronavirus cases, 30 deaths Thursday

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
IDPH is reporting a total of 281,371 cases, including 8,538 deaths.

Iowa News

Second Test Iowa site opening in Dubuque County Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The new site will be located at the Grand River Medical Group Respiratory Clinic.

Back To School

Western Illinois University to end Spring 2021 semester one week early

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The university says the Spring 2021 semester will begin Tuesday, January 19.

Sports

Iowa State University to allow 15,000 fans inside stadium at next home game

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The university says its next home game is scheduled for Oct. 3 against Oklahoma.

Latest News

Back To School

Sherrard School District Superintendent says he tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Superintendent Alan Boucher says no students have tested positive for the virus so far this year.

News

Man in custody, woman injured after domestic shooting in Park View

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The gas station is located at 26701 Scott Park Road.

News

Iowa officials report 1,341 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
As of 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, officials reported a total of 83,347 positive COVID-19 cases.

News

Best Buy to fill thousands of seasonal positions; will host job fairs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Each store across the country will be hosting job fairs on September 24 - 25 and on October 3 - 4 for seasonal positions. This will be from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

News

Moline firefighters respond to Riverside Park brush fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
TV6 sent a crew to the scene where smoke was seen rising from the brush.

News

Moline firefighters respond to Riverside Park brush fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Moline Fire Department responded to a brush fire Thursday morning at Riverside Park in Moline.