Breezy, warm and near record highs next two days

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Breezy conditions will develop ahead an approaching cold front over the next 36 hours. This will result in the well above normal temps with highs in the 80s today and near record highs on Saturday in the mid to upper 80s. Temps will be sharply cooler on Sunday with highs in the low 70s and NW winds. Minor rain chances will be a daily trend next week with NW flow aloft and each day being cooler than the previous. We will eventually have highs in the 50s next week and lows in the 30s and 40s by next Thursday morning.

TODAY: Sunny & breezy. High: 81°. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 62°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny & breezy. High: 86°.

