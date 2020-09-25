Advertisement

Breezy, warm through Saturday

Drop in temperatures after
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Warm and breezy conditions are in store for the start of the weekend! Winds will be coming strong from the south which will lead the area to close to record high temperatures tomorrow, as they’ll be reaching the mid to upper 80s. After Saturday afternoon, changes will be coming with the return of fall-like temperatures. A cold front Sunday will bring in cooler air from the northwest and highs will drop 10+ degrees. Rain chances will be minor but present starting Sunday and to start the workweek off. Temperatures will continue to drop through the week. There is a potential for frost in some areas by Thursday as lows will reach the 30s and 40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 62°. Wind: S 0-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Breezy, warm. High: 86°. Wind: SE 15-25 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Warmer. Low: 64°. Wind: SW/NW 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Latest News

Forecast

Warm tomorrow, then the downfall starts

Updated: 1 hour ago
Temperatures are warmer tomorrow afternoon, and by Sunday they will be 10 degrees cooler.

Forecast

Breezy, warm through Saturday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alexis Hermansen
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Breezy, warm and near record highs next two days

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Near record highs on Saturday

Updated: 15 hours ago

Latest News

Forecast

Enjoy the warm weather into the weekend. Next week we get the season’s first “BIG CHILL”!

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Windier months ahead

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:39 AM CDT

Forecast

Enjoy the warmer weather. Next week it could be long gone!

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:36 AM CDT
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Warm end to the week.

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:35 AM CDT

Forecast

Enjoy the warmer weather. Next week it could be long gone!

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast - Another milder than average day Thursday

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
Another milder than average day Thursday with partly to mostly cloudy skies