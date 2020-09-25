Breezy, warm through Saturday

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Warm and breezy conditions are in store for the start of the weekend! Winds will be coming strong from the south which will lead the area to close to record high temperatures tomorrow, as they’ll be reaching the mid to upper 80s. After Saturday afternoon, changes will be coming with the return of fall-like temperatures. A cold front Sunday will bring in cooler air from the northwest and highs will drop 10+ degrees. Rain chances will be minor but present starting Sunday and to start the workweek off. Temperatures will continue to drop through the week. There is a potential for frost in some areas by Thursday as lows will reach the 30s and 40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 62°. Wind: S 0-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Breezy, warm. High: 86°. Wind: SE 15-25 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Warmer. Low: 64°. Wind: SW/NW 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.