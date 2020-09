MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A car crashed into a building on Avenue of the Cities Friday morning.

The driver crashed into the side of a brick building at the Crown Center Plaza in Moline.

Crews responded and removed the BMW from inside of the building.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

TV6 is waiting to hear back on whether anyone was hurt.

