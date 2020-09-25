Advertisement

Counties at warning level for COVID-19 in Illinois decreases; Rock Island County removed

Illinois Department of Public Health announces 17 counties at warning level for COVID-19.
Illinois Department of Public Health announces 17 counties at warning level for COVID-19.(MGN Image)
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ill. (KWQC) - The number of counties at warning level for COVID-19 in Illinois has decreased from last week.

Last week the Illinois Department of Public Health announced that 24 counties were at the warning level, Rock Island County being one of them. This week, officials announced there are now 17 counties at warning level and Rock Island County has been removed from that warning level list.

A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.

The 17 counties currently at warning level:

  • Bond
  • Boone
  • Cass
  • Christian
  • Clinton
  • Crawford
  • DeWitt
  • Fayette
  • Grundy
  • Hamilton
  • Macon
  • Menard
  • Peoria
  • Putnam
  • Washington
  • Wayne
  • Winnebago.

You can read more from the Illinois Department of Public Health’s statement below:

Although the reasons for counties reaching a warning level varies, some of the common factors for an increase in cases and outbreaks are associated with university and college parties as well as college sports teams, large gatherings and events, bars and clubs, weddings and funerals, long-term care facilities, correctional centers, schools, and cases among the community at large.

Public health officials are observing people not social distancing, gathering in large groups, and not using face coverings.  Some communities lack access to convenient testing before people become symptomatic.  In some counties, local law enforcement and states' attorneys are not enforcing important mitigation measures like social distancing and the wearing of face coverings.  Additionally, some people refuse to participate in contact tracing and are not providing information on close contacts or answering the phone.

Several counties are taking swift action and implementing mitigation measures to help slow spread of the virus, including increasing testing opportunities, stressing the importance of testing to providers, hiring additional contact tracers, working with schools, meeting with local leaders, and educating businesses and large venues about the importance of mitigation measures.

IDPH uses numerous indicators when determining if a county is experiencing stable COVID-19 activity, or if there are warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk in the county. 

A county is considered at the warning level when at least two of the following metrics triggers a warning.

• New cases per 100,000 people.  If there are more than 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the county, this triggers a warning.

• Number of deaths.  This metric indicates a warning when the weekly number of deaths increases more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

• Weekly test positivity.  This metric indicates a warning when the 7-day test positivity rate rises above 8%.

• ICU availability.  If there are fewer than 20% of intensive care units available in the region, this triggers a warning.

• Weekly emergency department visits.   This metric indicates a warning when the weekly percent of COVID-19-like-illness emergency department visits increase by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

• Weekly hospital admissions.  A warning is triggered when the weekly number of hospital admissions for COVID-19-like-illness increases by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

• Tests performed.  This metric is used to provide context and indicate if more testing is needed in the county.

• Clusters. This metric looks at the percent of COVID-19 cases associated with clusters or outbreaks and is used to understand large increase in cases.

These metrics are intended to be used for local level awareness to help local leaders, businesses, local health departments, and the public make informed decisions about personal and family gatherings, as well as what activities they choose to do.  The metrics are updated weekly, from the Sunday-Saturday of the prior week.

A map and information of each county’s status can be found on the IDPH website at this link.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Midday Medical: Cataract replacement lens options

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Get up-to-date information on stories developing through the day along with your forecast for the afternoon, evening and rest of the week.

News

Muscatine student makes staff buttons for COVID-19 school year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Marci Clark
A Muscatine high school student took it upon himself to make dozens of button’s with pictures of teachers without a mask on, in hopes of making students more familiar with their instructors.

News

Illinois officials report 2,500+ coronavirus cases, 25 deaths Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
IDPH is reporting a total of 283,885 cases, including 8,563 deaths.

News

Galesburg firefighters say residents received minor injuries in fire Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Firefighters say the fire was located at the 300 block of Bedi Avenue.

Latest News

News

Car crashes into building on Avenue of the Cities

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The driver crashed into the side of a brick building at the Crown Center Plaza in Moline.

News

Iowa officials report 1,000+ coronavirus cases, 4 deaths Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
As of 10:30 a.m. on Friday, officials reported a total of 84,433 positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa.

News

Two arrested on meth charges following traffic stop in Whiteside County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Two have been arrested on meth charges out of Whiteside County. Officials with the Illinois State Police announced the arrests of two people following a traffic stop in Whiteside County.

News

Moline man injured after rollover accident in rural Jo Daviess County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries Wednesday.

News

Teenager sentenced to life in prison for 2019 killing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An Iowa teenager has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for killing another teenager in 2019.

News

Galesburg firefighters say residents received minor injuries in fire Thursday

Updated: 5 hours ago