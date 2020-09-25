COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County surpass 3,000

Ill. (KWQC) - Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rock Island County have surpassed 3,000. Health officials with the county announced 33 additional cases, bringing the county to 3,004 cases.

Currently, there are 19 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 in the county.

The number of deaths from the virus remains at 82.

The new cases are listed below:

3 men in their 70s

3 men in their 60s

5 men in their 50s

4 men in their 40s

5 men in their 20s

1 man in his teens

1 woman in her 70s

2 women in their 50s

2 women in their 40s

2 women in their 30s

4 women in their 20s

1 woman in her teens

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Rock Island County health officials are asking residents to do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by:

Washing your hands frequently

Watching your distance: keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

Wearing a face covering when you must go out

On Friday health officials in the state of Illinois announced 2,500+ cases of COVID-19. Officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 283,885 cases, including 8,563 deaths.

