Davenport Superintendent and CFO temporarily replaced, voted on by the State Board of Education

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The State Board of Education voted on Friday that Superintendent Dr. Robert Kabylski and the Chief Financial Officer be temporarily replaced. The Iowa Department of Education said in a press release they had “made every effort over the past three years” to work with the school district to address several issues including disciplinary actions against minority students, special education services, and “serious school safety concerns.” They go on to say since the district had “consistently failed” to improve those issues, and the Department of Education recommends the move.

The Department of Education says the Department and the Board have worked continuously and explicitly with Davenport officials regarding how to make corrective actions, including conditional accreditation.

There was also reportedly insufficient progress on the financial stability within the district, according to the Department of Education.

“The State Board’s decision today to replace the district’s superintendent and the chief financial officer is a critical step toward ensuring Davenport students and families receive a quality education in the safe and secure environment they deserve,” according to the press release.

The Davenport School District says this is a temporary replacement and is still working on a timeline for the action.

The full press release:

"The Iowa Department of Education has made every effort over the past three years to work with the Davenport Community School District to address inequities in how minority students are disciplined, inadequate special education services, and serious school safety concerns. The district’s consistent failure to make progress led the Department to recommend that the State Board of Education replace the superintendent and chief financial officer, which it voted to do today. This call for a change in leadership is a step warranted by Davenport top school officials' inaction.

Every step of the way, the Department and the State Board have been explicit with Davenport’s school officials about what actions were needed and when. That includes conditional accreditation with a corrective action plan. The Department provided extensive support, including thousands of hours working with the district, from administration to school board members. On Sept. 8, the district submitted a final report lacking sufficient progress and data on required performance measures to address school safety concerns and to ensure minority students and those receiving special education services are treated fairly and equitably, demonstrating continued disregard for the best interests of its students. The district also failed to demonstrate significant progress on measures of financial stability.

The State Board’s decision today to replace the district’s superintendent and chief financial officer is a critical step toward ensuring Davenport students and families receive a quality education in the safe and secure environment they deserve."

This is an ongoing story, check back for more updates.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.