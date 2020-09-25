Advertisement

Davenport Superintendent and CFO temporarily replaced, voted on by the State Board of Education

KWQC
KWQC(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The State Board of Education voted on Friday that Superintendent Dr. Robert Kabylski and the Chief Financial Officer be temporarily replaced. The Iowa Department of Education said in a press release they had “made every effort over the past three years” to work with the school district to address several issues including disciplinary actions against minority students, special education services, and “serious school safety concerns.” They go on to say since the district had “consistently failed” to improve those issues, and the Department of Education recommends the move.

The Department of Education says the Department and the Board have worked continuously and explicitly with Davenport officials regarding how to make corrective actions, including conditional accreditation.

There was also reportedly insufficient progress on the financial stability within the district, according to the Department of Education.

“The State Board’s decision today to replace the district’s superintendent and the chief financial officer is a critical step toward ensuring Davenport students and families receive a quality education in the safe and secure environment they deserve,” according to the press release.

The Davenport School District says this is a temporary replacement and is still working on a timeline for the action.

The full press release:

"The Iowa Department of Education has made every effort over the past three years to work with the Davenport Community School District to address inequities in how minority students are disciplined, inadequate special education services, and serious school safety concerns. The district’s consistent failure to make progress led the Department to recommend that the State Board of Education replace the superintendent and chief financial officer, which it voted to do today. This call for a change in leadership is a step warranted by Davenport top school officials' inaction.

Every step of the way, the Department and the State Board have been explicit with Davenport’s school officials about what actions were needed and when. That includes conditional accreditation with a corrective action plan. The Department provided extensive support, including thousands of hours working with the district, from administration to school board members. On Sept. 8, the district submitted a final report lacking sufficient progress and data on required performance measures to address school safety concerns and to ensure minority students and those receiving special education services are treated fairly and equitably, demonstrating continued disregard for the best interests of its students. The district also failed to demonstrate significant progress on measures of financial stability.

The State Board’s decision today to replace the district’s superintendent and chief financial officer is a critical step toward ensuring Davenport students and families receive a quality education in the safe and secure environment they deserve."

This is an ongoing story, check back for more updates.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Moline Police check site related to Trudy Appleby case tips

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Multiple law enforcement agencies checked a site this morning related to tips on the Trudy Appleby case.

News

COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County surpass 3,000

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rock Island County have surpassed 3,000. Health officials with the county announced 33 additional cases, bringing the county to 3,004 cases.

Health

Midday Medical: Cataract replacement lens options

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Get up-to-date information on stories developing through the day along with your forecast for the afternoon, evening and rest of the week.

News

Muscatine student makes staff buttons for COVID-19 school year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Marci Clark
A Muscatine high school student took it upon himself to make dozens of button’s with pictures of teachers without a mask on, in hopes of making students more familiar with their instructors.

Latest News

News

Counties at warning level for COVID-19 in Illinois decreases; Rock Island County removed

Updated: 4 hours ago
The number of counties at warning level for COVID-19 in Illinois has decreased from last week.

News

Illinois officials report 2,500+ coronavirus cases, 25 deaths Friday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
IDPH is reporting a total of 283,885 cases, including 8,563 deaths.

News

Galesburg firefighters say residents received minor injuries in fire Thursday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Firefighters say the fire was located at the 300 block of Bedi Avenue.

News

Car crashes into building on Avenue of the Cities

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The driver crashed into the side of a brick building at the Crown Center Plaza in Moline.

News

Iowa officials report 1,000+ coronavirus cases, 4 deaths Friday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
As of 10:30 a.m. on Friday, officials reported a total of 84,433 positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa.

News

Two arrested on meth charges following traffic stop in Whiteside County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Two have been arrested on meth charges out of Whiteside County. Officials with the Illinois State Police announced the arrests of two people following a traffic stop in Whiteside County.