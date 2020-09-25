Galesburg firefighters say residents received minor injuries in fire Thursday

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a residence for a fire at approximately 5:10 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the department’s news release, the fire was located at the 300 block of Bedi Avenue. The response included all three stations and 12 personnel on duty.

Firefighters say flames and smoke could be seen coming from the structure while they were on their way there.

The Galesburg Police Department and Galesburg Hospital Ambulance Service were first on scene assisting residents to evacuate the single story-multi family structure.

Firefighters say residents who were inside at the time of the fire only suffered minor injuries. They were treated and released on scene.

Upon arrival, the fire crew from the Fremont St. Station made entry and quickly extinguished the fire.

Firefighters say the fire damage was contained to the kitchen with smoke damage throughout. The damage was estimated to approximately $20,000.

The cause of the fire was determined to be from cooking.

