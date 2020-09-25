Advertisement

Gentlemen’s Barbershop & Shave Parlor

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 25, 2020
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Jeff Hankins is the guest on PSL as an example of a business that is managing to survive during the pandemic. Gentlemen’s Barbershop & Shave Parlor opened their Davenport location (there is also a Moline parlor) only seven weeks prior to the COVID shutdown in the spring. This old-fashioned barbershop offers salon services like facials, too. Locations information and website links---including where to book services---are listed below. The Davenport store is located inside Theo & Co., another QCA small business that has been featured on Paula Sands Live.

This segment was sponsored by the Iowa Economic Development Authority. The website and web address was featured at the end of the segment. ThisIsIowa.com is a great resource site for anyone interested in living, working, or visiting the state of Iowa.

Gentlemen’s Barbershop & Shave Parlor / 219 E 2nd St / Davenport, IA 52801 / (563) 676-2925 / To Book Services

Posted by Gentlemen's Barbershop & Shave Parlor on Saturday, June 27, 2020

