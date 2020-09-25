Advertisement

House investigation says lax healthcare in immigrant detention centers led to deaths

The review found that many facilities operated by for-profit contractors lacked sufficient medical staff, failed to provide necessary care for chronic conditions and had poor sanitation.
The review found that many facilities operated by for-profit contractors lacked sufficient medical staff, failed to provide necessary care for chronic conditions and had poor sanitation.(Source: HHS/CNN/file)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new Congressional investigation has found there was widespread inadequate medical care at some immigration centers that sometimes led to death.

The review found that many facilities operated by for-profit contractors lacked sufficient medical staff, failed to provide necessary care for chronic conditions and had poor sanitation.

The House Oversight Committee announced last year that it was investigating the Trump Administration’s increased use of these centers to detain immigrants after reports of health and safety violations.

The committee looked at documents from ICE and two for-profit companies -- CoreCivic and GEO Group Inc. Together, these companies operate facilities with more than 80 percent of all people in ICE detention.

Investigators also inspected 22 Department of Homeland Security facilities.

In response to this investigation, ICE, CoreCivic, and GEO Group say they are fully committed to the health and safety of those in its care.

ICE says it will review the report, but also accuses it of being one-sided to tarnish the agency’s reputation.

CoreCivic says ICE provides health care in most of its facilities, and the GEO Group rejected the allegations, calling the report politically driven.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Paris police respond to stabbing attack

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
Police respond to a Paris stabbing attack near the former Charlie Hedbo offices on Friday.

National

Drugmaker Novavax begins late-stage vaccine trial in UK

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Drugmakers are rushing to develop COVID-19 vaccines with the backing of governments desperate to find a way of easing restrictions that have hammered the world economy.

National

LIVE: Lie in state at US Capitol: Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Ruth Bader Ginsburg becomes the first woman to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, according to historians.

National Politics

LIVE: Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state at US Capitol

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Ginsburg, who died last week at age 87, also will be the first Jewish-American to lie in state and just the second Supreme Court justice.

Latest News

National

Terror probe opened after 2 wounded in Paris knife attack

Updated: 1 hour ago
France’s counterterrorism prosecutor’s office says it has opened an investigation into a knife attack Friday near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo that wounded at least two people.

National

Hearing seeks to move protest shooter for trial in Wisconsin

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested at his home in Antioch, Illinois, a day after prosecutors say he shot and killed two protesters and injured a third on the streets of Kenosha on Aug. 25.

National

‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero admits backing rebels, denies violence

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Rusesabagina, a Belgian citizen and U.S. permanent resident who has been a prominent critic of President Paul Kagame, is charged with 13 offenses that also include financing terrorism.

News

Davenport Police: 3 in custody after Washington Street shots fired

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

Search for missing woman continues in Colorado

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KMGH Staff
The hunt continues for Suzanne Morphew, a woman who’s been missing since Mother’s Day.

National

Search for missing Colo. mom continues

Updated: 1 hours ago
|