Illinois early voting in progress with COVID-19 precautions

Early voting for the 2020 election started September 24th. Rock Island and Henry counties say they have been busy with lines of voters.

Illinois voters are not required to bring a photo ID with them to vote early in most cases, but providing a driver’s license will help speed up the process.

You do not need a reason to vote early in Illinois.

If you have received a ballot in the mail but now want to vote early in person, you must surrender the mailed ballot.

“Once the ballots actually go out in the mail and you receive your ballot at home, if you do not want to vote that ballot and you want to come in and vote in person instead, you have to know that that ballot that you received at home, you have to bring that ballot with you to my office and surrender it,” says Barb Link, Henry County Clerk.

“There are not a bunch of ballots out there in the mail to voters. You are not going to get to vote twice because it is documented when we send applications and when we sent the ballot so it is all in there. So the minute we know your ballot is out, you are going to have to surrender that ballot to be able to vote in person here early or to go to your polling places on election day,” says Link.

Masks are required to vote early in-person in Rock Island and Henry counties. Social distancing guidelines are enforced.

