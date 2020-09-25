Illinois officials report 2,500+ coronavirus cases, 25 deaths Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,514 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Friday, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 283,885 cases, including 8,563 deaths.

New deaths in Illinois:

Cook County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+

Cumberland County: 1 female 80s

DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 90s

Green County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

Jersey County: 1 male 90s

Kane County: 1 male 50s

Menard County: 1 male 90s

Richland County: 1 male 80s

Saline County: 1 male 70s

St. Clair County: 1 female 70s

Tazewell County: 1 female 70s

Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

Williamson County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 18 – September 24 is 3.6%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories in Illinois have reported 69,793 tests for a total of 5,363,471.

As of Thursday night, 1,637 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 371 patients were in the ICU and 124 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

