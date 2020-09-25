Advertisement

Illinois officials report 2,500+ coronavirus cases, 25 deaths Friday

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,514 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Friday, including 25 additional confirmed deaths. 

IDPH is reporting a total of 283,885 cases, including 8,563 deaths.

New deaths in Illinois:

  • Cook County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+
  • Cumberland County: 1 female 80s
  • DuPage County:  1 male 70s, 2 females 90s
  • Green County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
  • Jersey County: 1 male 90s
  • Kane County: 1 male 50s
  • Menard County: 1 male 90s
  • Richland County: 1 male 80s
  • Saline County: 1 male 70s
  • St. Clair County: 1 female 70s
  • Tazewell County: 1 female 70s
  • Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s
  • Williamson County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 18 – September 24 is 3.6%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories in Illinois have reported 69,793 tests for a total of 5,363,471.

As of Thursday night, 1,637 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, IDPH says 371 patients were in the ICU and 124 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

