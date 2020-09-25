Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds extends closures in Johnson and Story counties

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a new proclamation on Friday, continuing the Public Health Disaster Emergency.

The proclamation extends the closure of bars, taverns, wineries, breweries, distilleries, night clubs in Johnson and Story counties for an additional week, until 11:59 p.m. on October 4, 2020.

They may continue to sell alcoholic beverages for consumption off premises. Restaurants in these two counties are still permitted to remain open, but must stop selling and serving alcoholic beverages after 10:00 p.m.

Restaurants in Johnson and Story counties must also continue to follow other mitigation measures similar to all counties in Iowa. This includes ensuring 6 feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining or drinking; to ensure all patrons have a seat at a table or bar and consume alcohol or food while seated; and to limit congregating together closer than six feet.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.