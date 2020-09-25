Advertisement

Iowa officials report 1,000+ coronavirus cases, 4 deaths Friday

(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public health is reporting 1,086 new COVID-19 cases and an additional four deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. on Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Friday, officials reported a total of 84,433 positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with individuals testing positive at 11% and 1,303 deaths since the pandemic began.

Officials reported 6,844 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests in Iowa to 765,345 since the pandemic began.

According to the coronavirus website, there are a total of 330 patients being hospitalized with the virus, with 69 admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 87 are in the ICU.

