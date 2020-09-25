Advertisement

Judge says 2020 census must continue for another month

A census taker knocks on the door of a residence on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Winter Park, Fla.
A census taker knocks on the door of a residence on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Winter Park, Fla.(AP Photo/John Raoux)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has stopped the 2020 census from finishing at the end of September and ordered the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident to continue for another month through the end of October, saying a shortened schedule likely would produce inaccurate results.

U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in California made her ruling late Thursday, two days after hearing arguments from attorneys for the Census Bureau, and attorneys for civil rights groups and local governments that had sued the Census Bureau in an effort to halt the 2020 census from stopping at the end of the month. Attorneys for the civil rights groups and local governments said the shortened schedule would undercount residents in minority and hard-to-count communities.

Koh said inaccuracies produced from a shortened schedule would affect the distribution of federal funding and political representation. The census is used to determine how $1.5 trillion in federal spending is distributed each year and how many congressional seats each state gets.

Government attorneys had argued that the census must finish by the end of September to meet a Dec. 31 deadline for turning over numbers used for deciding how many congressional seats each state gets.

Koh’s preliminary injunction suspends that end-of-the-year deadline, too. The San Jose, California-based judge had previously issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting the Census Bureau from winding down field operations until she made a ruling in the lawsuit.

Attorneys for the Census Bureau and the Department of Commerce, which oversees the agency, had said during the hearing they would likely appeal.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MikeSchneiderAP

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2020 Trick-or-Treat times in the Quad Cities area

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Below is a list of Trick-or-Treat times throughout the Quad Cities for Halloween night.

National Politics

Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state at US Capitol

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ginsburg, who died last week at age 87, also will be the first Jewish-American to lie in state and just the second Supreme Court justice.

National

N. Korea’s Kim apologizes over shooting death of S. Korean

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
South Korean officials condemned North Korea for what they called an “atrocious act” and pressed it punish those responsible.

National

In despair, protesters take to streets for Breonna Taylor

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
People dismayed that the Louisville, Kentucky, officers who shot Breonna Taylor haven't be charged with her death have vowed to persist in their fight for justice.

Latest News

National Politics

Fight over Trump tax returns goes to appeals court — again

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Supreme Court in July ruled that the presidency in and of itself doesn’t shield Trump from the investigation.

News

Sheriff’s office: Man charged with shooting woman in Park View

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Scott County Sheriff's deputies said the shooting happened Thursday morning at a home on Manor Drive.

News

Man charged with shooting woman in Park View

Updated: 6 hours ago
A Clinton man is behind bars after police say he shot a woman in a Park View home Thursday morning.

News

Ascentra Credit Union helps level financal help for minority communities

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
Ascentra Credit Union recognizes “banking services were not always accessible to certain populations” and say they’re working to change that. They've been recognized as "Corporation of the Year" by the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

TV6 Investigates

Transcending borders: Gun violence is a ‘big community issue that we need to rally around’

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray and Courtney Spinelli
With dedicated resources, police are working to take even more guns off the street, hold violent criminals responsible for their actions, and try to prevent crime before it happens.

VOD Recordings

Hispanic Heritage Month: Recognizing Ascentra Credit Union

Updated: 6 hours ago
Ascentra Credit Union recognizes “banking services were not always accessible to certain populations” and say they’re working to change that.