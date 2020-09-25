Mid-Week Motivation: Creating More For Ourselves
Coach Ru did two segments on PSL today---both about creating more for ourselves. This first segment interview spends time sharing tips about how to create the “more” that makes a difference. This includes:
- Breaking up with unrealistic expectations
- Decide what you REALLY want
- Start “Dating” yourself: what makes you smile?
- Create your own sunshine: taking the time to sleep, enjoy music, essential oils, actual sunshine (vitamin D), etc.
- Exploring New Experiences
Rumaisa Khawaja is a Speaker, Writer, and Transformational Coach Certified in Social Emotional Intelligence in leadership and coaching that works out of the Quad Cities. Check out her podcast: “Real Talk with Ru”
