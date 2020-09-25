Mid-Week Motivation: Creating More For Ourselves

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Coach Ru did two segments on PSL today---both about creating more for ourselves. This first segment interview spends time sharing tips about how to create the “more” that makes a difference. This includes:

Breaking up with unrealistic expectations

Decide what you REALLY want

Start “Dating” yourself: what makes you smile?

Create your own sunshine: taking the time to sleep, enjoy music, essential oils, actual sunshine (vitamin D), etc.

Exploring New Experiences

Rumaisa Khawaja is a Speaker, Writer, and Transformational Coach Certified in Social Emotional Intelligence in leadership and coaching that works out of the Quad Cities. Check out her podcast: “Real Talk with Ru”

Website / CALL: (833) 488-9355

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.