Mid-Week Motivation: Maintaining Positive Changes

Coach Ru did two segments on PSL today---both about creating more for ourselves. This second segment interview spends time sharing tips about how to maintain positive changes that enrich our lives. These changes must become good habits. How is it accomplished?

At first, it’s like developing a new muscle--- just try it

With consistency, you’ll tweak it which develops personal confidence

When you finally decide you’ll worth it (self talk), these changes will stick and you’ll find how to keep these things in your life

Replace negative thoughts (self talk) with positive thoughts that come from a place of abundance

Rumaisa Khawaja is a Speaker, Writer, and Transformational Coach Certified in Social Emotional Intelligence in leadership and coaching that works out of the Quad Cities. Check out her podcast: “Real Talk with Ru”

