Moline man injured after rollover accident in rural Jo Daviess County

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JO DAVIESS CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Deputies say a Moline man is injured after a rollover accident in rural Jo Daviess County.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries in rural Scales Mound at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Deputies say a 67-year-old man was driving a tanker truck hauling water southbound on North Mill Creek Road just south of East Brandt Road when his vehicle veered off the roadway into a steep ditch, causing it to overturn.

The Warren Ambulance Service transported the man to the Midwest Medical Center for treatment. His condition is unknown.

Deputies say no passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The Jo Daviess Sheriff’s Office says the crash remains under investigation.

