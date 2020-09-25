Moline Police check site related to Trudy Appleby case tips

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Multiple law enforcement agencies checked a site this morning related to tips on the Trudy Appleby case.

According to officials, Moline Police Department, East Moline Police and Illinois State Police visited a site this morning in the 3400 block of 4th Avenue.

August 2020 marked 24 years since Appleby originally went missing.

No other details are available at this time, we will update this story as new information becomes available.

