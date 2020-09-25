Police: Several in custody after Washington Street shots fired

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police say three people are in custody after a shots fired incident this afternoon.

According to officers, the incident took place in the 1700 block of Washington Street and they responded just after 4 p.m.

There is no information on the identity of those in custody. Information is limited as police are still investigating, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

