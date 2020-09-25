Advertisement

Put Your Health First

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURKE, Virginia (KWQC) -

Dr. Robert Posner, Certified Weight Loss & Health Coach, joined the show to talk about the importance of prioritizing your health especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The healthier you are, the better your immune system which can help fight against any virus or bacterial infection. Studies have proven that comorbidities such as being overweight which can lead to other health problems like heart disease and diabetes, leads to increased hospitalizations in COVID-19 patients.

Posner talks about the important aspects of health during the interview along with vitamin and other supplement recommendations. The main thrust was hitting on the Five Simple Ways You Can Put Your Health First:

  1. Sit Less--Desk jobs increase waist size.
  2. Move More--Exercise 30 minutes per day.
  3. De-Stress--Stress increases weight gain hormones.
  4. Boost Immunity--Take supplements for extra defense.
  5. Commit to Change--Simple changes make BIG differences.

Dr. Bob Posner (website) / 9289 Old Keene Mill Rd / Burke, VA 22015 / (703) 866-4144

