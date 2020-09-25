Rooted Boutique
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FULTON, Ill. (KWQC) -
Jackie Wilkin of Rooted Boutique in Fulton, Illinois, joined PSL for a segment featuring the shop’s trending fashions and other items (including the CUTE baby collection!). The interview includes a fashion show and images from the store and website.
Rooted Boutique’s motto/mission (as stated at their website) is:
“FIND WHAT YOU LOVE, PLANT THOSE ROOTS DEEP & LET US HELP YOU LOOK GREAT ALONG THE WAY!”
Rooted Boutique / 1021 4th Street / Fulton, IL 61252 / (563) 920-7497 / on FACEBOOK
