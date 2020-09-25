Advertisement

Rooted Boutique

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FULTON, Ill. (KWQC) -

Jackie Wilkin of Rooted Boutique in Fulton, Illinois, joined PSL for a segment featuring the shop’s trending fashions and other items (including the CUTE baby collection!). The interview includes a fashion show and images from the store and website.

Rooted Boutique’s motto/mission (as stated at their website) is:

“FIND WHAT YOU LOVE, PLANT THOSE ROOTS DEEP & LET US HELP YOU LOOK GREAT ALONG THE WAY!”

Rooted Boutique / 1021 4th Street / Fulton, IL 61252 / (563) 920-7497 / on FACEBOOK

Girls day out! My momma brought her friends to town to check out the store. What a fun afternoon with these ladies! #getrootedboutique

Posted by Rooted Boutique on Saturday, September 19, 2020

