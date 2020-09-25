Two arrested on meth charges following traffic stop in Whiteside County

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Two have been arrested on meth charges out of Whiteside County.

Officials with the Illinois State Police announced the arrests of two people following a traffic stop in Whiteside County.

On Wednesday, Sept. 23 just before 9 p.m., and a trooper with the police department stopped a car for a loud exhaust muffler on 1st Avenue at 19th Street in Rock Falls. Police say during the traffic stop investigation the trooper learned that the driver and the passenger were both in possession of methamphetamine.

Officials say 20-year-old Dallas Lopez, the driver and 20-year-old Devin Fry, the passenger were both arrested. Additionally, Fry had two active warrants for failure to appear and contempt of court.

Dallas was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and issued a citation for loud excessive noise caused by the muffler. Dallas was taken and booked at the Whiteside County Jail.

Fry was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and the two active warrants from Lee County (failure to appear) and Ogle County (contempt of court). Fry was taken to the Whiteside County Jail where she remains jailed with no bond.

No further information is being released at this time.

